Job postings rise across sectors; IT, sales talent sees growth in salary

Pulling through the second wave of Covid-19, recruitment activity across sectors has seen a positive growth, indicating an optimistic outlook for job-seekers.

The last six months reflect a 6 per cent growth in job postings across various industries, according to job analysis report by Monster.com, a Quess Company. Data from the index indicates that compared to May 2021, June 2021 witnessed a notable overall monthly growth of 4 per cent. Overall job postings have also improved by 7 per cent year-on-year.

Hiring for entry-level jobs (0-3 years) has seen the highest month-on-month growth at 6 per cent, as compared to the previous months. Top, senior, mid-senior professionals and Intermediate roles saw an increase of 4 per cent, 2 per cent, 5 per cent, and 5 per cent month-on-month growth respectively.

All 27 industries monitored by the Index witnessed positive month-on-month growth in June. The industries such as Import/Export (25 per cent), Production and Manufacturing (14 per cent), Shipping/Marine (11 per cent), and Healthcare, Bio Technology & Life Sciences, Pharmaceuticals (10 per cent) have shown the highest growth month-on-month. The IT industry also saw a notable y-o-y growth in hiring.

Salary growth

In fact, as the demand for technology and sales profiles has risen owing to the pandemic, so have the salaries that these roles command. As per the latest ‘TeamLease Jobs & Salaries Primer Report 2021’, while the median salary increment was 7.12 per cent, the average growth of salary for talent in IT and sales functions has been 8.55 per cent and 9.82 per cent respectively.

While top sales profiles include Brand Center executive, Merchant Relationship Executive, CRM and Sales Administrator, and Influencer Marketer, top IT profiles are SQL Analyst, UI Designer, Software Test Specialist, and IT Infrastructure Engineer. Average salary growth for Sales profiles and IT profiles is 9.82 per cent and 8.55 per cent respectively.

Top sectors with salary growth greater than 10 per cent are Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Healthcare and Allied Industries & Information Technology and Knowledge Services. On the other hand, Agriculture and Agrochemicals, Automobile & Allied, BPO and IT Enabled Services, Construction & Real Estate, Ecommerce and Tech Start-ups, Educational Services, Fast Moving Consumer Durables, Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Hospitality, Industrial Manufacturing and Allied, Media and Entertainment, Power and Energy, Retail, Telecommunication are sectors with less than 10 per cent salary growth.

The report also suggests high expertise-based job profiles have steadily grown in criticality, over the last 12 months, and are seen by employers to be indispensable. These attract around 11 per cent salary increment or more, as compared with market averages ranging between 1.73 per cent (minimum) and 14.07 per cent (maximum) across sectors and cities.

Rituparna Chakraborty, Co-Founder & Executive Vice President, TeamLease Services said, “What is standing out is the trend of betting big on skills that will help employers to ensure business continuity while fostering a spirit of innovation and growth. The biggest testimony of this is the increments that India Inc. is willing to dole out to the hot and super specialised job roles. While the median salary growth is 7.12 per cent, industries are willing to offer 11 per cent and more to the hot as well as super specialised jobs respectively.”