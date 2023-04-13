Diageo intends to delist from Euronext Paris, Dublin

Johnnie Walker maker Diageo intends to delist from Euronext Paris, Dublin

The delisting from Euronext Paris is expected to take effect around May 26

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 13 2023, 16:29 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2023, 16:29 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

World's biggest spirits company Diageo Plc said on Thursday that it intended to submit applications for delisting its shares from Euronext Paris and Euronext Dublin.

The maker of Johnnie Walker whisky, Tanqueray gin and Don Julio tequila said in a statement that the decision followed a review of the company's trading volumes, costs and administrative requirements related to the listings.

The delisting from Euronext Paris is expected to take effect around May 26, while that from Euronext Dublin is expected to be around May 30.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Diageo India
whiskey

Related videos

What's Brewing

Houseboats in J&K’s Dal Lake struggling to stay afloat

Houseboats in J&K’s Dal Lake struggling to stay afloat

Ambedkar's portrait made using 18,000 notebooks

Ambedkar's portrait made using 18,000 notebooks

K'taka among six Indian states leading in green energy

K'taka among six Indian states leading in green energy

Act now to avoid a water crisis

Act now to avoid a water crisis

 