JP Morgan processes deposits delayed overnight

  • Nov 06 2020, 23:51 ist
  • updated: Nov 06 2020, 23:51 ist
In 2018, a glitch in the bank's website caused clients to see a different customer's account after signing in. Credit: Reuters Photo

JPMorgan Chase & Co has processed some direct deposits, or funds deposited in a bank account electronically, that were delayed earlier during overnight processing in the United States, a company spokeswoman said on Friday.

It was not immediately clear what caused the delays.

In 2018, a glitch in the bank's website caused clients to see a different customer's account after signing in.

Outages have happened with increasing frequency at banks and other financial firms that handle customer deposits and investment accounts.

Sometimes the outages stem from technical glitches or routine maintenance that goes awry, but financial firms are also major targets of online attacks that overwhelm their systems with requests, attempt to install malware or otherwise cause technical difficulties.

JP Morgan
United States

