JP Morgan profit sinks as loan loss provisions surge

JP Morgan profit sinks as loan loss provisions surge

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 14 2020, 18:17 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2020, 18:21 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

JPMorgan Chase & Co reported a more than 50% drop in second-quarter profit on Tuesday, as the coronavirus pandemic weighed on its lending business and forced the largest US bank to build reserves against a wave of potential defaults.

The bank's net income fell to $4.7 billion, or $1.38 per share, in the quarter ended June 30, compared with $9.65 billion, or $2.82 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected $1.04 per share, according to Refinitiv. It was not immediately clear whether those estimates were comparable to the reported numbers. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

JP Morgan
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Banking

What's Brewing

Free pizza, 75-foot statue: Battle for next Tesla plant

Free pizza, 75-foot statue: Battle for next Tesla plant

Fast walkers may be at lower risk of severe Covid-19

Fast walkers may be at lower risk of severe Covid-19

HIV, TB, malaria deaths may surge amid Covid-19: Study

HIV, TB, malaria deaths may surge amid Covid-19: Study

The young seek greener pastures, Cong heads to blame?

The young seek greener pastures, Cong heads to blame?

 