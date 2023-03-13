JPMorgan, PNC among suitors for SVB Financial in deal excluding SVB Bank

JPMorgan Chase & Co and PNC Financial Service Group Inc are among those in talks about acquiring SVB Financial Group in a deal that would exclude its commercial banking unit Silicon Valley Bank that is currently under US control, Axios reported on Monday citing sources.
Apollo Management and Morgan Stanley are also part of the discussions, Axios reported, adding Apollo was interested in financing a deal or acquiring some of the business.
Read | Silicon Valley Bank collapse sets off blame game in tech industry
None of the firms immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.
Reuters reported on Sunday that Silicon Valley Bank had received interest from PNC and Royal Bank of Canada but that had cooled on Sunday as U.S. regulators invited bids for the failed lender.
The US Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) had given a Sunday afternoon deadline for bids for the failed Silicon Valley Bank, Reuters reported.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Oscars 2023: Deepika's Academy debut look goes viral
Meet heroes Bomman, Bellie of 'The Elephant Whisperers'
Oscars 2023: Michelle Yeoh wins best actress award
New stars emerging in India’s space trajectory
Oscars red carpet: Elegance, lots of trains, candy glam
True artistry: Austria puppets charm with age-old craft
DH Toon | If you want to be rid of raids, 'join BJP'
'The Elephant Whisperers' triumphs at Oscars 2023