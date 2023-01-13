JPMorgan profit rises 6% on trading strength

JPMorgan profit rises 6% on trading strength

The bank said it had reserved $1.4 billion in loan loss provisions

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 13 2023, 18:12 ist
  • updated: Jan 13 2023, 18:12 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

JPMorgan Chase & Co reported a 6 per cent rise in fourth-quarter profit on Friday, as a better-than-expected performance from the bank's traders more than offset a hit from a slump in dealmaking.

The bank said it had reserved $1.4 billion in loan loss provisions.

JPMorgan's profit for the three months ended Dec. 31 was $11 billion, or $3.57 per share, compared with $10.4 billion, or $3.33 per share a year earlier.

The investment banking unit's poor run continued in the quarter, with revenues down 57 per cent as corporate executives battened down the hatches to prepare for a potential recession, instead of spending on deals.

Trading revenue, however, gained from market volatility as investors repositioned bets to navigate a high interest rate environment.

While fixed income markets trading revenue was up 12 per cent, equity trading revenue was relatively flat, the bank said. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
JPMorgan

What's Brewing

Jharkhand mining case a 'crime thriller': HC

Jharkhand mining case a 'crime thriller': HC

Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis, dead at 54

Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis, dead at 54

Bread to Ganga jal: What Indians need within 10 mins

Bread to Ganga jal: What Indians need within 10 mins

Ganga Villas: Peek inside world's longest river cruise

Ganga Villas: Peek inside world's longest river cruise

Messi, Mbappe, Neymar together for first time since WC

Messi, Mbappe, Neymar together for first time since WC

 