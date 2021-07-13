JPMorgan profit surges on investment banking boost

JPMorgan Chase & Co reported a big jump in second-quarter earnings on Tuesday as the largest US bank gained from a surge in dealmaking and released more reserves it had set aside last year for potential pandemic-related loan defaults.
The bank's net income rose to $11.9 billion, or $3.78 per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from $4.7 billion, or $1.38 per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of $3.21 per share, according to Refinitiv.
