JPMorgan strategist accuses workers of political bias

JPMorgan quant strategist accuses colleagues of political bias

Kolanovic's message came in response to a post by commodities analysts, but was broader in its criticism, according to the report

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Nov 04 2020, 02:59 ist
  • updated: Nov 04 2020, 02:59 ist

Marko Kolanovic, a top quant strategist at JPMorgan Chase & Co, accused his colleagues of allowing political bias to influence their market research, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing a transcript.

Kolanovic in an internal chat with more than 250 sales, trading, and research workers, remarked about the bank's market forecasts being influenced by personal opinions of analysts, according to the report

In the chat, Kolanovic suggested an election win by Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden would hurt the economy, in contrast to what other analysts were describing in their reports, Bloomberg News said.

Kolanovic's message came in response to a post by commodities analysts, but was broader in its criticism, according to the report.

JPMorgan declined to comment on the report, while Kolanovic, the global head of macro quantitative and derivatives research at the bank, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

JPMorgan

What's Brewing

'Miracle' girl rescued 91 hours after Turkey earthquake

'Miracle' girl rescued 91 hours after Turkey earthquake

'Change species names to honor indigenous peoples'

'Change species names to honor indigenous peoples'

Dubai ruler joins coronavirus vaccine trial

Dubai ruler joins coronavirus vaccine trial

2020 US Elections: What you need to know right now

2020 US Elections: What you need to know right now

Pursuing art as a hobby can be therapeutic

Pursuing art as a hobby can be therapeutic

It's here: What to watch on Election Day in America

It's here: What to watch on Election Day in America

 