JSW Steel output grows 5% in August to 13.17L tonnes

JSW Steel output grows by 5% in August to 13.17 lakh tonnes

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 09 2020, 11:27 ist
  • updated: Sep 09 2020, 12:00 ist
JSW Steel output grows by 5% in August. Credit: Reuters Photo

JSW Steel on Wednesday reported a 5 per cent growth in its crude steel production at 13.17 lakh tonnes (LT) for August 2020.

The company's output in August 2019 had stood at 12.53 LT, the steel maker said in a statement.

On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, JSW Steel's output in August 2020 was 6 per cent higher compared to 12.46 LT it produced in July 2020.

During the month under review, the production of flat rolled products grew by 15 per cent year-on-year to 9.80 LT from 8.51 LT in August 2019.

On MoM basis, the output of flat rolled products was 4 per cent up as against 9.40 LT in July 2020.

However, in August 2020 the production of long rolled products fell by 20 per cent to 2.32 LT from 2.91 LT in the same month last year.

Month-on-month, the long rolled output in August 2020 was 3 per cent down compared to 2.40 LT in July 2020.

The flagship company of the diversified USD 12-billion JSW Group has a significant presence in sectors such as steel, energy, infrastructure, cement, sports among others.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

JSW Steel
Growth Rate
market
Business News

What's Brewing

Silence is a sweet sound for the underdogs at US Open

Silence is a sweet sound for the underdogs at US Open

The Lead: Wedding photography amid Covid-19 pandemic

The Lead: Wedding photography amid Covid-19 pandemic

What we know about death of George Floyd in Minneapolis

What we know about death of George Floyd in Minneapolis

What month is it? Covid-19 scrambles travel calendar

What month is it? Covid-19 scrambles travel calendar

London’s bridges really are falling down

London’s bridges really are falling down

A new theory asks: Could a mask be a crude ‘vaccine’?

A new theory asks: Could a mask be a crude ‘vaccine’?

 