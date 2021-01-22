JSW Steel's net profit jumps to Rs 2,669 crore in Dec

JSW Steel's net profit jumps manifold to Rs 2,669 crore in December quarter

The company's total expenses stood at Rs 18,120 crore, higher as against Rs 17,719 crore a year ago

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 22 2021, 18:05 ist
  • updated: Jan 22 2021, 18:05 ist
The logo of JSW is seen on the company's headquarters in Mumbai. Credit: Reuters Photo

JSW Steel on Friday reported a manifold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 2,669 crore for the December 2020 quarter.

The private sector steel maker had clocked a net profit of Rs 187 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, JSW Steel said in a BSE filing.

Its total consolidated income during October-December 2020 rose to Rs 22,006 crore, compared with Rs 18,182 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's total expenses stood at Rs 18,120 crore, higher as against Rs 17,719 crore a year ago.

Part of O P Jindal Group, JSW Steel has presence in sectors such as steel, energy, infrastructure, cement and sports. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

JSW Steel

What's Brewing

'I thought 'Silence of the Lambs' was children's story'

'I thought 'Silence of the Lambs' was children's story'

‘The White Tiger’ review: Don’t call him a Slumdog‘

‘The White Tiger’ review: Don’t call him a Slumdog‘

The Lead: How injury-hit India rose from ashes at Gabba

The Lead: How injury-hit India rose from ashes at Gabba

Google and media: Situation from Paris to Sydney

Google and media: Situation from Paris to Sydney

The Lead: Read(s) of the week — '281 and Beyond' & more

The Lead: Read(s) of the week — '281 and Beyond' & more

A 'good dog' doesn't need to sit

A 'good dog' doesn't need to sit

 