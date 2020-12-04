Facebook accused of discriminating against US workers

Justice Department accuses Facebook of discriminating against US workers

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Dec 04 2020, 03:30 ist
  • updated: Dec 04 2020, 03:30 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

The U.S. Justice Department accused Facebook Inc on Thursday of discriminating against U.S. workers, saying in a new lawsuit the social media giant has given hiring preferences to temporary workers, including those who hold H-1B visas.

The Justice Department said that Facebook had "refused" to recruit, consider or hire qualified U.S. workers for more than 2,600 jobs that in many cases paid an average salary of $156,000 a year.

Instead, it opted to fill the positions using temporary visa holders, such as those with H-1B visas, the department added.

H-1B visas are often used by the technology sector to bring highly skilled foreign guest workers to the United States. But critics say the laws governing these visas are lax, and make it too easy to replace U.S. workers with cheaper, foreign labor.

“Facebook has been cooperating with the DOJ in its review of this issue and while we dispute the allegations in the complaint, we cannot comment further on pending litigation," company spokesman Daniel Roberts said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Facebook
USA

What's Brewing

Survivors remember Pearl Harbor at home amid Covid-19

Survivors remember Pearl Harbor at home amid Covid-19

'Moderna vaccine confers at least 3 months immunity'

'Moderna vaccine confers at least 3 months immunity'

Solapur ZP teacher bags $1-million Global Teacher Prize

Solapur ZP teacher bags $1-million Global Teacher Prize

Covid claims 1.5 mn lives globally, 10,000 dying daily

Covid claims 1.5 mn lives globally, 10,000 dying daily

 