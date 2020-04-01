K Ramachandran assumes charge as Executive Director of Indian Bank

K Ramachandran takes over as Indian Bank Exec Director

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 01 2020, 18:58 ist
  • updated: Apr 01 2020, 18:58 ist
Credit: Facebook (MyIndianBank)

 Indian Bank on Wednesday said K Ramachandran has taken charge as the new executive director of the bank with effect from April 1, 2020.

 On March 19, the bank had informed the exchanges about appointment of K Ramachandran, Executive Director of Allahabad Bank as Executive Director of Indian Bank.

Allahabad Bank has been amalgamated into Indian Bank with the commencement of new financial year 2020-21.

"This is to inform that K Ramachandran has today taken charge as Executive Director of the Bank," Indian Bank said in a regulatory filing. 

