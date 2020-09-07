K-RERA to penalise realtors for not filing project updates

In a new measure that will ensure compliance of rules by real estate developers, the Karnataka Real Estate Regulatory Authority (K-RERA) has decided to levy penalty on builders for failure to submit quarterly and annual updates.

The Section 11 of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 and Rule 15(D) of Karnataka Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Rules, 2017 mandates the promoter to perform certain functions including submission of quarterly updates on the RERA website.

In a circular issued on September 3, the K-RERA said any builder who fails to upload quarterly updates will be levied a penalty of up to Rs 10,000 up to one month of delay and Rs 20,000 per month beyond that.

The delay fees shall be effective from the date of the circular and the promoters shall remit the fees through RERA E-Payment at the time of filing of the quarterly updates as enabled by the Authority on its website, the circular said.

The K-RERA has enabled the facility on its website for online filing of quarterly updates and annual audit for the registered projects.

The K-RERA said it has been observing that many of the promoters are not filing quarterly updates and annual audits on its website within the prescribed time in accordance with Rules 15(D) and Section 4(2)(1)(D), post-registration of their projects.

The Rule 15(D) mandates that a promoter shall upload updates on the webpage for the project, within 15 days from the expiry of each quarter on apartments/plots, garages booked, the status update of each building, floor, internal infrastructure and common areas construction with photographs, details on project approvals received, applied and expected date of receipt, approvals to be applied among others.

The compliance of the new rule, which has come into force from September 3, will enable homebuyers to take a comparative decision on buying a property. Every quarter, the builders are required to submit reports on project status, update, sanctioned plan, details of amenities, facilities that will come up in their project.