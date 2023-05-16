Karnataka: 5-day Rudrapattana music festival from May 17

Rudrapattana Sangeetotsava Committee Trust has organised its 20th annual five-day music festival, from May 17 to 21, said trust president and musician R K Padmanabhan.

The music festival was not conducted for over two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak. It was scaled down for only two days last year. Hence, the committee has decided to hold the festival in a grand manner for five days this year, he said.

Carnatic musicians from across Karnataka and also from neighbouring states will perform during the festival. The festival is being held in the rural areas, in an effort to introduce the essence of music to the people living in villages, he said.

The festival will be inaugurated on May 17 at 10 am. A vocal concert by child artiste Meera Manjunath, followed by Bharatanatyam programmes will be held. Several musicians will perform on all the days.

The valedictory will be held on May 21. Pancharatna goshti will be held at 7.30 am. Rathotsava and Nama Sankeerthane will be held at 9 am. Musicians Mysuru M Nagaraj and Mysuru M Manjunath will present a violin duet, concluding the festival.