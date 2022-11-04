Karnataka crushes GIM goals; signs MoUs worth Rs 10 lakh crore

The Global Investors' Meet turned out to be a productive outing for Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai as his government bagged investment proposals worth Rs 9.8 lakh crore, almost double the expectations it had before the start of the event.

This investor meet was an extraordinary effort during an extraordinary time, Bommai said during his 45-minute address concluding the three-day event on Friday.

"When the whole world is reeling under recession, governments are trying to meet both ends in their respective countries and there is an economic crisis… in such a time, our state, in a federal structure of our country India, called Karnataka dares to do this investor meet," the CM said.

The comments came during what could be Bommai’s last big outreach to investors before the state goes to polls in 2023.

Read | What Karnataka thinks today, India thinks tomorrow: Bommai

“The success of Global Investors' Meet – Invest Karnataka 2022 has proved the naysayers wrong and will prove to be a shot in the arm for micro and small-scale industries,” said Narasimhamurthy K N, the president of the Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association.

While the first day of the event saw close to Rs 5.6 lakh crore worth MoUs being signed, the final figure was close to Rs 10 lakh crore, as green hydrogen and renewable energy sectors grabbed about 50 per cent share of the pie.

Bommai said the amount of MoUs signed meant little to him as he was more focused on turning these promises to projects. A memorandum of understanding, or MOU, is a nonbinding agreement that states each party's intentions to take action, execute a business deal, or form a new partnership.