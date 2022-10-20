K'taka may see Rs 5 lakh cr in investments through GIM

Karnataka expects over Rs 5 lakh cr in investments through GIM: Nirani

A total of 50,000 acres of land - 20,000 acres in Bengaluru and 30,000 acres across the state - has been earmarked for the mega event

Shakshi Jain
Shakshi Jain, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 20 2022, 21:22 ist
  • updated: Oct 21 2022, 03:14 ist

Karnataka could see over Rs 5 lakh crore of investments and five lakh jobs being added through the Global Investors Meet 2022 (GIM), said Minister for Large & Medium Industries Dr Murugesh R Nirani, in a press conference here on Thursday.

The event, Invest Karnataka - The Global Investors Meet 2022, which is scheduled to take place between November 2 - 4, will be inaugrated virtually by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is likely to see over 5000 global delegates participating in it.

The state has so far secured projects amounting to more than Rs 4 lakh crore across sectors such as green hydrogen, electronics manufacturing, renewables, aerospace and defence, e-mobility and infrastructure.

A conversion rate of 66 per cent has been observed vis-a-vis MoUs signed in the industrial sector connected with investment proposals filed in the last one year. This conversion ratio is expected to breach 80 per cent mark in 3 - 6 months after the investors' meet, according to Nirani.

A total of 50,000 acres of land - 20,000 acres in Bengaluru and 30,000 acres across the state - has been earmarked for the mega event.

Business News
Karnataka
murugesh nirani
Global Investors’ Meet
Investments

