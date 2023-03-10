Karnataka gets Rs 5,125 crore from Centre as tax devolution

The Union Government on Friday released 14th instalment of tax devolution to states amounting to Rs 1,40,318 crore including Rs 5,125 crore to Karnataka.

This time the Centre released double the amount to states against the normal monthly devolution of Rs 70,159 crore.

"This is in line with the commitment of the Government of India to strengthen the hands of States to accelerate their capital and developmental expenditure," said the statement.

