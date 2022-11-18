Karnataka govt inks nine MoUs to boost startups

Karnataka govt inks nine MoUs to boost startups

These MoUs are a part of the government’s ‘Booster Kit’ initiative which aims to support the growth of start-ups in the state

Prathik Desai
Prathik Desai, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 18 2022, 21:49 ist
  • updated: Nov 19 2022, 03:07 ist
Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, Minister for IT/BT, E V Ramana Reddy, ACS, Department of IT/BT, Meena Nagaraj, MD, KITS and representatives of the ecosystem partner companies during the launch of the 'Booster Kit' initiative on Friday. Credit: Special Arrangement

In a move to support the budding startups in the state, the Karnataka government signed nine memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with partners namely HDFC, RazorPay, Paytm, Microsoft, AWS Activate, The GAIN, Dayanand Sagar Entrepreneurship Research and Business Incubation (DERBI) and StrongHer Ventures Fund at the Bengaluru Tech Summit here on Friday.

These MoUs are a part of the government’s ‘Booster Kit’ initiative which aims to support the growth of start-ups in the state.

The ‘Booster Kit’ includes financial, incubation, mentoring, cloud and business services.

A memorandum of understanding, or MOU, is a nonbinding agreement that states each party’s intentions to take action, execute a business deal, or form a new partnership.

These partners will help startups with services in cloud, website hosting, payment and digital, banking, fintech, mentoring and funding.

Besides the MoUs, the Semiconductor Fabless Accelerator Lab (SFAL) also exchanged letters of intent with Pantomath Capital Advisory, Digital Shark Technologies and Elektropod Technologies in the area of developing and enhancing the fabless ecosystem in India.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Karnataka
startups

What's Brewing

10 years of POCSO: 3 acquittals for each conviction

10 years of POCSO: 3 acquittals for each conviction

How many galaxies are there in the universe?

How many galaxies are there in the universe?

Kajol had 'big' crush on Akshay Kumar: Karan Johar

Kajol had 'big' crush on Akshay Kumar: Karan Johar

BJP uses robot for door-to-door campaign in Gujarat

BJP uses robot for door-to-door campaign in Gujarat

2022 FIFA World Cup: Which major players are missing?

2022 FIFA World Cup: Which major players are missing?

 