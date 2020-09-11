Karnataka, Kerala emerge as top performers in states' startup ranking; Gujarat retains best performer spot

Karnataka and Kerala have emerged as top performers in the second edition of the states’ startup ranking released by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on Friday.

Gujarat retained its best performer tag in the competition which saw a participation of 22 states and three union territories.

The DPIIT conducted the second edition of the exercise with the key objective to foster competitiveness and propel states and union territories to work proactively towards uplifting the startup ecosystem. An evaluation committee comprising independent experts from the startup ecosystem carried out a detailed assessment of responses across various parameters.

The states’ startup ranking framework 2019 had 7 broad reform areas consisting of 30 action points ranging from institutional support, easing compliances, relaxation in public procurement norms, incubation support, seed funding support, and venture funding support.

It has been envisioned as a capacity development exercise to encourage mutual learning among all states and to provide support in policy formulation and implementation.

Many parameters involved getting feedback from beneficiaries which was gathered through more than 60,000 calls made in 11 different languages to ascertain the real pulse at the implementation level.

In the inaugural ranking last year, Gujarat was ranked as the best state for developing a startup ecosystem for budding entrepreneurs followed by Karnataka, Kerala, Odisha and Rajasthan that were regarded as the top performers.