Kerala Blasters FC ventures into FMCG, launches banana chips brand Kravin'

Kerala Blasters FC launches banana chips brand Kravin'

BFC Director Nikhil Bhardwaj said the club was excited to offer a product that celebrates the flavours and traditions of Kerala

PTI
PTI, Kochi,
  • Feb 25 2023, 13:07 ist
  • updated: Feb 25 2023, 13:07 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI File Photo

Kerala-based professional football club, Kerala Blasters FC, has ventured into the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) market with their new range of banana chips. The first direct-to-consumer brand of KBFC, the banana chips branded as Kravin' was launched on Friday evening.

KBFC, in a statement, said Kravin' banana chips are handcrafted using traditional methods and locally-sourced ingredients. "The recipe is a perfect balance of sweetness and crunchiness, offering an authentic and irresistible taste of Kerala. We are confident that people will love this snack as much as we do," KBFC said.

KBFC Director Nikhil Bhardwaj said the club was excited to offer a product that celebrates the flavours and traditions of Kerala. "Kravin' is more than just a brand – it is a reflection of our club's values and a commitment to empowering our community.

Our debut product is banana chips, a beloved snack that embodies the richness and diversity of Kerala's culinary heritage," Bharadwaj said.

The products will be initially sold in four different flavours across Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, and Kozhikode, it said, adding that the items will be available in 25 grams and 50 grams packets.

Kerala
Kerala Blasters
Business News

