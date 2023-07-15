Kia gets 13,424 first-day bookings for new Seltos

Kia gets record 13,424 first-day bookings for new Seltos

The bookings for the new Kia Seltos commenced on July 14.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 15 2023, 15:11 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2023, 15:11 ist
New Kia Seltos launched in Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Kia India on Saturday said it has received record 13,424 bookings for the updated version of Seltos on the first day of commencing the bookings.

Out of these, 1,973 bookings were done using the K-Code which was a special programme to expand the Seltos community by giving existing Seltos owners special access to unlock high-priority delivery for the new potential buyers, the automaker said in a statement.

Also Read | Hyundai drives in micro SUV Exter with price starting at Rs 5.99 lakh

The bookings for the new Kia Seltos commenced on July 14.

"We are confident that the new Seltos will reinvent and grow the mid-SUV segment further. Whether its design language, segment-first, and segment-best features, Seltos continues to set newer benchmarks for the industry," Kia India Managing Director and CEO Tae-Jin Park said.

Building upon the tremendous success of the K-Code initiative, the automaker is actively exploring the possibility of extending this programme to future launches as well, he added.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
KIA
Automobile

Related videos

What's Brewing

Tourists flock to 1000-year-old Tripura historical site

Tourists flock to 1000-year-old Tripura historical site

'Cirkus' failure was surprising: Rohit Shetty

'Cirkus' failure was surprising: Rohit Shetty

Jaishankar, Blinken add splash of colour to Asia Summit

Jaishankar, Blinken add splash of colour to Asia Summit

AI wrote housing Bill. Critics say it’s not intelligent

AI wrote housing Bill. Critics say it’s not intelligent

DKS inspects progress of underground metro stations  

DKS inspects progress of underground metro stations  

Macron's gift to Modi pays tribute to Indian soldiers

Macron's gift to Modi pays tribute to Indian soldiers

Chandrayaan-3 backed by different space agencies

Chandrayaan-3 backed by different space agencies

PM Modi gifts sandalwood replica of sitar to Macron

PM Modi gifts sandalwood replica of sitar to Macron

Missing children cases rising in Karnataka

Missing children cases rising in Karnataka

 