Kia India posts 55% rise in sales at 16,750 units in August

  • Sep 01 2021, 17:12 ist
  • updated: Sep 01 2021, 17:12 ist
Credit: Kia India Photo

Automaker Kia India on Wednesday said its sales increased by 55 per cent to 16,750 units last month as compared to 10,845 units in August 2020.  

The company dispatched 7,752 units of Sonet, 8,619 units of Seltos, and 379 units of Carnival last month to dealers.

"August was a month of multiple milestones for us and has given healthy sales numbers. Our products have been faring very well. The Carnival, our marquee product in India, has registered its CY 2021 highest retail sales of 537 units this month, reflecting improving customer sentiment in the market," Kia India Chief Sales and Business Strategy Officer Tae-Jin Park said in a statement.

In CY2021, the company has sold almost 1.3 lakh vehicles till now, with an average of over 16,000 vehicles per month, he added.

"With the festive season around the corner, we are anticipating a further rise in this number. To cater to the pent-up and upcoming demand of our vehicles, we are taking appropriate measures to enhance the production output," he added.

Last month, Kia India achieved three subsequent milestones, becoming the fastest carmaker to accomplish the three lakh sales along with the dispatch of two lakh Seltos, and 1.5 lakh connected Kia vehicles.

The brand is targeting cumulative sales of four lakh units by January 2022.

