Kia launches new Seltos with price starting at Rs 10.89 lakh

Kia India on Friday said it has launched an updated version of mid-sized SUV Seltos in the country, with introductory prices at Rs 10.89-19.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The model comes in 18 trims with both petrol and diesel powertrains.

"Our commitment to setting industry benchmarks with innovative offerings at competitive prices has fuelled the growth of segments in the past, and the new Seltos will undoubtedly continue this trend," Kia India Managing Director and CEO Tae-Jin Park said in a statement.

With Advanced Driver-Assistance System (ADAS) level 2, top-notch safety features, and innovative technology, the automaker has created an inspiring vehicle that resonates with today's discerning new-age customers, he added.

"Coupled with a wide range of variant choices, aggressive pricing, and a seamless ownership experience, the new Seltos is not only the smartest driving experience but also the best buy in the market," Park noted.

Kia received 13,424 bookings for the new Seltos on the very first day of commencing the process last week.