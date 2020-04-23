Kia Motors to halt operations at 2 domestic factories on some days in Apr, May: Union

South Korean automaker Kia Motors plans to suspend operations at two of its domestic factories from April 27 to May 10 and again between May 22 to 25, a union official said on Thursday.
Kia had been in talks this month with the labour unions of its factories to flexibly suspend some production to manage inventory, as overseas auto demand is hit by the coronavirus pandemic, the official said.
The two production lines are in Sohari, Gwangmyeong, to the south of Seoul.
A company spokesman did not immediate reply to a request for comment.
