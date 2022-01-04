Kia to commence Carens bookings from January 14

Kia to commence Carens bookings from January 14

The customers will get an option to choose from three transmission options – 6MT, 7DCT and 6AT

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 04 2022, 15:42 ist
  • updated: Jan 04 2022, 15:42 ist
The model features three powertrain options -- 1.5 petrol, 1.4 petrol and 1.5 diesel. Credit: kia.com/in

Automaker Kia India on Tuesday said it will commence bookings for its upcoming model Carens from January 14.

The 3-row recreational vehicle will be offered in five trim levels - Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury and Luxury Plus - coupled with multiple powertrains and 6 and seven seating options, the company said in a statement.

All the five trim levels will come with safety package as standard, it added.

Also Read | Hyundai, Kia expect auto sales jump in 2022 amid chip shortage

The model features three powertrain options -- 1.5 petrol, 1.4 petrol and 1.5 diesel.

Besides, the customers will get an option to choose from three transmission options – 6MT, 7DCT and 6AT.

"With the Kia Carens, we want to address the need gap in the 3 row family mover segment by truly catering to the evolved needs of extended Indian families. We are confident that Carens, which has been designed for enabling comfort through practical and convenient features, will provide a unique travel experience to the commuters," Kia India MD and CEO Tae-Jin Park stated.

Besides various convenience elements, the model would come with 66 connected features, the automaker said.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Kia India
DH Auto

What's Brewing

Nibbling cats and Covid masks: First look at CES show

Nibbling cats and Covid masks: First look at CES show

What happens next to Elizabeth Holmes

What happens next to Elizabeth Holmes

Afghanistan's blue mountain lakes left without tourists

Afghanistan's blue mountain lakes left without tourists

World powers make rare pledge to prevent nuclear war

World powers make rare pledge to prevent nuclear war

DH Radio | B'luru's mobility and unified transport bill

DH Radio | B'luru's mobility and unified transport bill

DH Toon | 'Prime Minister is arrogant'

DH Toon | 'Prime Minister is arrogant'

 