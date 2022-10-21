KKR, others to invest $500 mn in India's UPL units

UPL said KKR would invest $300 million for a 13.33 per cent stake in its unit Advanta Enterprises

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 21 2022, 16:49 ist
  • updated: Oct 21 2022, 16:49 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

India' UPL Ltd said on Friday US investment firm KKR & Co Inc and others would invest $500 million in the company's units, as the agrochemicals maker looks to fund its expansion plans.

UPL said KKR would invest $300 million for a 13.33 per cent stake in its unit Advanta Enterprises, which is into plant genetics research and makes seeds, at a valuation of $2.25 billion.

Separately, a unit of UAE-based sovereign wealth fund Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), asset managers Brookfield Global Transition Fund and TPG Inc would together invest $200 million for a 9.09 per cent stake in UPL Sustainable Agri Solutions Ltd. The unit would be valued of $2.2 billion.

UPL said ADIA and TPG would also exit the non-crop protection business of UPL Corp, the international seeds business and other global non-crop protection businesses for $241 million.

