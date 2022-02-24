Russia has enough to fight 'emotional' market reaction

Kremlin says Russia has enough tools to survive 'emotional' market reaction

Kremlin said all necessary measures were being taken to ensure that the market reaction was as brief as possible

Reuters, Moscow,
  • Feb 24 2022, 18:32 ist
  • updated: Feb 24 2022, 19:39 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Thursday said Russia has created enough safety tools to survive market volatility and said that the "emotional" financial market reaction to Russia's invasion of Ukraine would even out.

Peskov said all necessary measures were being taken to ensure that the market reaction was as brief as possible.

The rouble bounced off all-time lows on Thursday as the central bank announced FX interventions after President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian forces to invade Ukraine, a move expected to trigger new harsh sanctions against Moscow. 

