Krishna Kumar Thakur joins BHEL board as director

Krishna Kumar Thakur, a 1998-batch officer of Indian Railway Personnel Service (IRPS), has been appointed as a director on the board of BHEL, an official statement said.

Prior to joining BHEL, Thakur was heading the human resources and administration function of Central Railway as Chief Personnel Officer, state-owned BHEL said in a statement.

"On his appointment as Director on the Board of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Krishna Kumar Thakur, 49, has assumed charge as Director (Human Resources) of the public sector engineering and manufacturing enterprise," it said.

Thakur has 25 years of experience in handling HR matters and administration.

He has also worked with various other central PSUs. He has experience of recruiting about 12,000 employees in railways as Chairman, Railway Recruitment Cell, Western Railway, it said.