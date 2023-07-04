Krishna Kumar Thakur joins BHEL board as director

Krishna Kumar Thakur joins BHEL board as director

Thakur has 25 years of experience in handling HR matters and administration.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 04 2023, 14:56 ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2023, 16:11 ist
Krishna Kumar Thakur. Credit: Twitter/@BHEL_India

Krishna Kumar Thakur, a 1998-batch officer of Indian Railway Personnel Service (IRPS), has been appointed as a director on the board of BHEL, an official statement said.

Prior to joining BHEL, Thakur was heading the human resources and administration function of Central Railway as Chief Personnel Officer, state-owned BHEL said in a statement.

"On his appointment as Director on the Board of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Krishna Kumar Thakur, 49, has assumed charge as Director (Human Resources) of the public sector engineering and manufacturing enterprise," it said.

He has also worked with various other central PSUs. He has experience of recruiting about 12,000 employees in railways as Chairman, Railway Recruitment Cell, Western Railway, it said.

