Kuwait raises August crude prices for Asia

Kuwait raised the official selling price (OSP) for Kuwait Export Crude (KEC) to Asia in August by 30 US cents from the previous month to $2.25 a barrel above the average of Oman/Dubai quotes, a price document reviewed by Reuters showed on Wednesday.

The producer also increased the August Kuwait Super Light Crude (KSLC) OSP to $2.25 a barrel above Oman/Dubai quotes, 10 cents higher than the previous month.