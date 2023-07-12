Kuwait raises August crude prices for Asia

Kuwait has also increased the August Kuwait Super Light Crude OSP to $2.25 a barrel above Oman/Dubai quotes.

Kuwait raised the official selling price (OSP) for Kuwait Export Crude (KEC) to Asia in August by 30 US cents from the previous month to $2.25 a barrel above the average of Oman/Dubai quotes, a price document reviewed by Reuters showed on Wednesday.

The producer also increased the August Kuwait Super Light Crude (KSLC) OSP to $2.25 a barrel above Oman/Dubai quotes, 10 cents higher than the previous month.

