LVB stock tanks over 55% in 7 trading sessions

Lakshmi Vilas Bank stock tanks over 55% in 7 trading sessions

On NSE, it plummeted 4.79% to Rs 6.95 -- its lowest permissible trading limit for the day

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 25 2020, 13:05 ist
  • updated: Nov 25 2020, 13:05 ist
Lakshmi Vilas Bank. Credit: Reuters Photo

Shares of Lakshmi Vilas Bank continued to face selling pressure for the seventh consecutive day and have tanked over 55 per cent during the period amid negative reports surrounding the company.

On Wednesday, the stock tanked 4.79 per cent to Rs 6.95 -- its lower circuit limit as well as one-year low -- on BSE.

On NSE, it plummeted 4.79 per cent to Rs 6.95 -- its lowest permissible trading limit for the day.

Since last Tuesday (November 17), the stock has tanked 55.59 per cent on the BSE.

The government has placed Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) under one-month moratorium, superseded its board and capped withdrawals at Rs 25,000 per depositor.

The step was taken on the advice of the Reserve Bank of India, in view of the declining financial health of the private sector lender.

LVB is the third bank to be placed under moratorium since September last year after the cooperative bank PMC in 2019 and private sector lender Yes Bank this March. While Yes bank has successfully been revived under the guidance of State Bank, the PMC resolution is still a far cry.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Lakshmi Vilas Bank
BSE
NSE
Economy
business

What's Brewing

Scores of pilot whales dead in New Zealand stranding

Scores of pilot whales dead in New Zealand stranding

DH Toon | RBI's 1 million 'anxious' followers

DH Toon | RBI's 1 million 'anxious' followers

'Prehistoric mega-shark raised its young in nurseries'

'Prehistoric mega-shark raised its young in nurseries'

Karnataka's defining moments: The Gokak movement

Karnataka's defining moments: The Gokak movement

The Lead: Journey from currency notes to musical notes

The Lead: Journey from currency notes to musical notes

 