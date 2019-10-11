Lamborghini Huracan EVO Spyder now in India at Rs 4.1cr

Supercar manufacturer Lamborghini on Thursday launched the Huracan EVO Spyder in India at Rs 4.1 crore (ex-showroom).

The Spyder has the next-generation vehicle dynamic control and aerodynamics developed for the coupe, with the 5.2-litre naturally-aspirated Lamborghini V10 engine uprated for higher power output and incorporating Titanium intake valves.



The Huracan EVO Spyder outputs 640 hp at 8,000 rpm with 600 Nm of torque delivered at 6,500 rpm. The car has a dry weight of 1,542 Kg the car has a weight-to-power ratio of 2.41 Kg/hp. The Spyder touches 100 Kmph from nought in 3.1 seconds and 0-200 Km/h in 9.3 seconds. Braking from 100 Km/h to 0 is achieved in just 32.2 metres and the top speed of 325 Km/h.

“The Huracan EVO has received a positive response from the India market since we announced the launch of the car earlier this year. We have seen an increase in the number of supercar aficionados in India which reflects in the demand of our Lamborghini range, including the limited-edition super sports cars. The Huracan EVO Spyder joins its coupe counterpart as the second model in the V10 Huracan EVO line-up,” said Sharad Agarwal, Head of Lamborghini India.



Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata

Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata (LDVI) is the technological brain of the EVO Spyder, capable of coordinating a complex and sophisticated system for the management of driving dynamics. Rear-wheel steering and a four-wheel torque vectoring system are controlled centrally by the Central Processing Unit, integrating and controlling every aspect of the car’s set-up and dynamic behavior.



Next-generation vehicle dynamics

Lamborghini Piattaforma Inerziale (LPI) version 2.0, launched on the EVO coupe, is a comprehensive set of accelerators and gyroscope sensors located in the car’s centre of gravity, monitoring real-time lateral, longitudinal and vertical accelerations, as well as roll, pitch and yaw rate. This provides accurate real-time updates of the car’s behaviour.

The Huracan EVO Spyder is equipped with an Electronic Power Steering (EPS) system which seamlessly adapts to all driving styles to guarantee the best steering assistance, both on track and on the road, while sustaining all the ANIMA driving modes. The EPS is also supported by the Lamborghini Dynamic Steering (LDS) system, which provides a dynamic variation of the steering ratio, changing according to the vehicle’s dynamic conditions.



Improved aerodynamics

The EVO Spyder design has been carefully engineered to improve aerodynamics. Like the EVO coupe, a new front bumper gives the car a low, assertive personality with aerodynamic efficiency improved via the front splitter and enlarged air intakes. At the rear, the Huracan EVO Spyder adopts the new rear design evocative of naked race bikes and inspired by Lamborghini Huracan race cars, with the twin outlets of the new sports exhaust system positioned high in the rear bumper. At the upper end of the tail an integrated, slotted spoiler provides enhanced air flow, clearly emphasising the car’s aerodynamic abilities. The underbody has been shaped to maximise aerodynamic efficiency.



The Huracan EVO Spyder is presented in Verde Selvans: an iconic new Lamborghini four-layer green and one of an enhanced range of colors and trims available for the Huracan EVO coupe and Spyder. Lamborghini’s comprehensive customisation program, Ad Personam, allows virtually limitless personalisation of the new car. The EVO Spyder sports the new 20” Aesir rims, with Pirelli P Zero tires.



Interior Design

The interior perfectly mirrors the evolutionary design of Huracan EVO Spyder. The new human-machine interface is the ultimate expression of EVO Spyder’s natural and technological evolution. The cockpit features a cutting-edge 8.4” touchscreen system built into the central tunnel. Governing car functions including seats, climate, and the status of the LDVI system in real-time, it also puts all infotainment, such as Apple CarPlay with smartphone integration, at the cabin occupants’ disposal.



The exclusive interior finishes, stemming from authentic Italic design, are made with the finest-quality material: the upholstery is available in leather, Alcantara and Carbon Skin, and innovative carbon fiber material exclusively available with Lamborghini.

