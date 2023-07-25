Larsen & Toubro posts Q1 profit beat

Larsen & Toubro reported a bigger-than-expected 46.5 per cent rise in first-quarter profit on Tuesday, boosted by strong performance at its core engineering and construction business, and it also approved buyback of shares worth up to Rs 10,000 crore.
Also Read | L&T, Navantia sign a Teaming Agreement for submarine programme
L&T's consolidated net profit after tax rose to Rs 2,493 crore for the quarter ended June 30, from Rs 1,702 a year ago.
Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of Rs 1,974 crore, as per Refinitiv IBES data.
($1 = 81.8644 Indian rupees)
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Israel judicial reforms: Anti-Netanyahu protests mount
XRP is leading the cryptocurrency market charge
Chandrayaan-3 completes Earth orbit-raising manoeuvres
'Off The Record': Trevor Noah's India tour in September
UP fisherman held for killing dolphin & feasting on it
AI is rewriting rules of $200 billion games industry
Satwik-Chirag pair bags career-best world no. 2 ranking
C’mon Barbie, let’s go argue about politics