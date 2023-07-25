Larsen & Toubro posts Q1 profit beat

Larsen & Toubro reported a bigger-than-expected 46.5 per cent rise in first-quarter profit on Tuesday, boosted by strong performance at its core engineering and construction business, and it also approved buyback of shares worth up to Rs 10,000 crore.

L&T's consolidated net profit after tax rose to Rs 2,493 crore for the quarter ended June 30, from Rs 1,702 a year ago.

Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of Rs 1,974 crore, as per Refinitiv IBES data.

($1 = 81.8644 Indian rupees)