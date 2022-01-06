Layoff fears loom as businesses brace for curfew jolt

Hoteliers, traders and gym owners are upset over the government’s decision to impose a weekend curfew since it will hit their peak business days. If the curfew continues for more than a month, the hospitality industry says they may have to reduce staff by 25% resulting in job losses to 30,000 to 40,000 workers across sectors.

Business owners say the government has ignored weekend businesses and has only considered weekday jobs. Traders say they do the entire week’s business in just two days on the weekend when they get the maximum footfall.

“There is no scientific backing for these curfews. With or without business, we must pay our overhead costs. Pubs and bars must pay excise licence fees. This will lead to financial burden and the owners have no choice but to let go of employees,” said P C Rao of Bruhat Bengaluru Hoteliers’ Association.

Businessmen say that though they understand the intent behind the restrictions, they are concerned about the financial hit. “If we eat peanuts on weekdays, we have almonds on weekends. That is how the business works in Bengaluru. This is the last hit to already struggling traders,” said Sohail Yusuf, of Brigade’s Shops and Establishments Association.

After the recent festive season gains, Commercial Street traders are worried that shoppers may not return. “Weekends are when people go shopping. But we will abide by the government’s decisions as they act on the experts’ opinions. We have to wait and watch,” said Sanjay Motwani, president of, Commercial Street Traders Association. Church Street Shop Owners' Association also echoed similar views.

The city has 3,000 gyms, each with at least 6-7 staffers. Over the past two years, gyms have lost 50% of their clients, says P S B Naidu, secretary, Karnataka Amateur Bodybuilders’ Association. “With work from home, people will work out in the comfort of their homes.” "Gyms too may have to lay off coaches and support staff," said an office-bearer.

