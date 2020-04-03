Leopard killed and skinned in Kashmir; Netizens demand action against culprits

Amid prevailing scare due to coronavirus pandemic, a picture of some people skinning a dead leopard in broad daylight in Damhal-Hanjipora area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district is doing the rounds on social media with concerned citizens demanding action against the culprits.

Reports stated that the leopard emerged in Khudhanjipora village of Kulgam and injured seven people before it was beaten to death with sticks by the residents on April 1. On Friday a picture of the dead leopard being skinned by some people went viral on social media.

“Now, another image of the leopard killed yesterday by people in Damhal Hanjipora (Kulgam) after it had attacked some locals, has surfaced on SM (social media). Some people fleecing the wild cat in broad daylight. Can the wildlife department look into this asap? (sic),” Athar Parvaiz, a journalist, who writes on environmental issues, wrote on his Facebook wall while sharing the picture.

On twitter, a netizen while sharing the picture, wrote: “Disturbing visuals coming south #Kashmir. Locals skinning leopard after killing it. Strict and prompt action necessary. #wildlife.”

Kashmir’s Regional Wildlife Warden, Rashid Naqash, while promising strict action against the culprits said, “The mob killed the leopard reportedly in retaliation after the animal attacked and injured some persons in the village.”

“It took a while to the staff to reach the spot because of the lockdown. The staff has identified the culprits and action under rules is being initiated against them,” he said.

Wildlife experts say that human interference in the wild animal habitat has increased and many forested areas have been denuded, which forces the wild animals to stray into villages.