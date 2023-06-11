Lesser known benefits in travel insurance

A medical emergency or an unexpected loss is the last thing you want to think about when drawing up your travel checklist. However, whether you are a globetrotter or planning a casual getaway, it is essential to approach your travel with a sense of preparedness. As summer vacations bring along travel plans, purchasing travel insurance should be one’s utmost priority to combat any unpleasant situations, regardless of whether you are traveling with family, friends, or on a solo adventure.

Travel insurance goes beyond standard protection from medical emergencies. It, in fact, helps make your trip more secure, flexible and accommodates your change of plans too. Don’t forget to explore the following lesser-known benefits that could come in handy when you need them the most in a foreign land.

Pre-existing disease coverage of up to $10,000

With a steep rise in pre-existing diseases (PEDs) like diabetes and hypertension across all age-groups, it’s imprudent to plan your travel without taking its possibility into account. PEDs also bring the risk of life-threatening conditions which could strike during your travel in a foreign destination. So, if you are someone who has a pre-existing condition or are travelling with someone who suffers from this condition, you should definitely opt for plans that provide coverage for PEDs. This coverage ranges up to $10,000 that provides adequate protection against life-threatening conditions. However, there are other variations also available in the range of $1,500 to $2,500. So, you can choose as per your budget.

Dental treatment

Dental treatment often doesn’t fall under the ambit of health insurance, but it sure is covered under most plans in travel insurance. Especially in case of emergencies, like sudden injury to teeth or pain, your travel plan will come to your rescue. Usually, travel plans cover dental treatment by default, however, you should still check for its inclusion before buying it. The coverage ranges between $100-$1,000 across insurers and plans.

Missed connecting flight

This is yet another lesser-known aspect which comes into play if your connecting flight is missed due to some emergency. Travel insurance can help combat this risk. If you miss your connecting flight due to a delay and happen to incur expenses on account of the same, you can file a claim for it under travel insurance with the coverage going up to $2000.

Trip delays/curtailment and/or interruptions

Any kind of flight delay, curtailment or interruption in the course of your insured trip is covered under your travel plan. So, if your flight gets delayed or you experience an unexpected pause or interruption, you can claim for the expenses you incur on meals, accommodation, etc because of the delay. Similarly, trip interruption entails cutting your trip short and returning back due to an emergency. The expenses incurred because of trip curtailment can be claimed under your travel policy. You need to remember that the reason behind trip curtailment/delay or interruption should be listed in your plan and covered by your insurer.

Emergency trip extensions

It’s not uncommon to land into an emergency situation during your trip. There’s a possibility of a medical emergency striking or any other reason that might require you to stay longer than intended. But extended trip translates to additional expenses as well. To cover such expenses, there’s an option to add coverage for emergency trip extension in your travel insurance plans. This covers expenses like changing or rescheduling flights, booking hotels and other associated expenses incurred due to the extension. The range differs from one week to 180 days, depending on the plan and the kind of coverage you have opted for.

(The writer is the product head for travel insurance at Policybazaar.com)