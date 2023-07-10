Leveraging the potential of Small Cap segment

Today, India’s macroeconomic situation seems fairly balanced. Domestic recovery continues to remain robust on all major parameters. Corporate earnings too have remained fairly in the expected range so far, despite margin pressures. In fact, corporate India’s balance sheet is stronger than it has ever been over the past decade as much of the deleveraging cycle has played out. Equity valuations seem to be in a reasonably comfortable position, given the growth in the economy. The resilience showcased by investors and the market is a direct reflection of the increasing confidence of investors in the evolved and sustainable business models.

In such an environment, one segment of the capital market that deserves an added focus is the small cap segment. According to the norms laid down by Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), companies who are ranked 250th onwards in terms of market capitalisation are classified as ‘small cap’ companies. Most often, these companies are young and seek to expand aggressively by leveraging the available market opportunities, providing investors a unique chance to be a part of their growth narrative from the beginning itself.

The chart here clearly demonstrates the potential of small cap companies to deliver long term value and act like a wealth generator to investors.

Now that we have established the potential of small caps, let us look at some of the key reasons why we believe that they could be an ideal bet for investors with a long term investment horizon.

* Access to Talent: Companies in the small cap space would find it difficult to attract and retain talent in the past. However, with asset-light and technology-enabled models, remote working mechanisms powered by the digital world, and increasing liberties, opportunities, and incentives, companies in the small cap space have witnessed a huge influx of quality talent in recent years. This phenomenon has penetrated icompanies in varied sectors such as manufacturing, pharma, NBFCs etc. and is not just limited to IT or finance. Managements have realised the significance of human capital to deliver and drive their business visions, at managerial as well as non-managerial roles. This plethora of talent has been one of the significant drivers of growth for small cap companies, as their experience, unique ideas and ability to stomach risks allows them to innovate and evolve.

* Access to Capital: From being viewed as a ‘risky’ investment, the narrative for small caps has evolved to that of a ‘risk-reward’ investment. Quality-focused companies are targeting higher margins and incentivising on available domestic investment and production opportunities to attract PE/VC investments or merger possibilities, further propelling their growth trajectory. This ability to exponentially scale operations is often the bedrock of the wealth creation opportunities.

* Access to Market: In a growing economy, we are looking at a potential dislocation of supply chain due to the huge domestic and global demand. The Indian government too has steadily increased its capital expenditure as policy makers realised the need for high quality sustainable infrastructure to improve the efficiency of operations in India and become globally competitive. Technology has enabled higher levels of engagement in a more cost-efficient manner. Increased investor confidence has further bolstered these companies, ultimately creating a huge opportunity to leverage

Investors can access the Smallcap space easily through Small Cap Funds. One of the key merits of Small Cap Funds is the varied portfolio they offer to investors enabling them to balance the risk-return trade-off. Since the fund managers are on the lookout for new and emerging businesses, investors often stand to benefit from exposure to different niches, business models, sectors, etc. Small Cap Fund managers tend to select promising market leaders while creating a unique fund composition that helps mitigate risk as much as possible.

While the element of ‘risk’ holds true to a certain extent for Small Cap Funds, it is imperative for investors to understand that as the economy revives and the demand continues to play out, the full value chain stands to gain across sectors. It is advisable that investors who are willing to invest for the long haul and have a higher risk tolerance (at least 7-8 years) consider them in their investment portfolio. Investors who wish to leverage the market wisdom may also consider gaining exposure to the small cap universe by investing in a Small Cap Index Fund. Investors may opt to invest via SIPs to benefit from rupee cost averaging. Staggered investments through SIPs can help overcome high valuations and market volatility to deliver alpha over the long term.

(The writer is Senior Equity Fund Manager, Axis Mutual Fund)