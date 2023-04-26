LG Display posts 4th consecutive quarterly loss on weak gadget demand

South Korean display panel maker LG Display posted on Wednesday its fourth consecutive quarterly loss, as global demand for electronic devices such as computers and monitors remained depressed amid an uncertain economic climate.

LG Display, an Apple Inc supplier, posted a 1.1 trillion won ($822.59 million) operating loss for the January-March quarter, versus a profit of 38 billion won a year earlier.

The result missed a forecast of 660 billion won loss from 18 analysts polled by Refinitiv SmartEstimate, weighted toward analysts that are more consistently accurate.