Liberty to soon audit Thyssenkrupp's assets in Europe

Liberty to begin due diligence of Thyssenkrupp's steel assets in Europe

In October, Liberty Steel had made a non-binding indicative offer to Thyssenkrupp to acquire the German steel major's assets in Europe

PTI
PTI,
  • Dec 04 2020, 15:24 ist
  • updated: Dec 04 2020, 15:31 ist
Credit: Reuters

Indian-origin metals tycoon Sanjeev Gupta-owned Liberty Steel Group on Friday said it will soon begin detailed due diligence of the steel assets of Thyssenkrupp in Europe.

In October, the UK-based Liberty Steel had made a non-binding indicative offer to Thyssenkrupp to acquire the German steel major's assets in Europe. Liberty Steel had said it is open to intensifying the dialogue with Thyssenkrupp and would like to engage in further due diligence to present a potential binding offer if given the opportunity to proceed in the transaction process.

"Thyssenkrupp and Liberty Steel Group have agreed to enter a further process phase. Liberty Steel will shortly begin detailed due diligence and thus gain insight into key business data of Thyssenkrupp's steel business," Liberty Steel said in a statement.

Liberty Steel is a part of a diversified GFG Alliance, owned by Gupta, which also has a presence in India. In February, the GFG Alliance announced its foray into the Indian steel industry with the acquisition of Adhunik Metaliks and its arm Zion Steel for about Rs 425 crore.

With respect to deal with Thyssenkrupp, the company had earlier said if the discussion materializes in any relevant agreement between the two companies, it will publish further information on the matter in due course.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Business News
Thyssenkrupp
Steel

What's Brewing

'Tenet' movie review: A glorious game of 5D chess

'Tenet' movie review: A glorious game of 5D chess

Amid pandemic, Canadians want pups, scammers want them

Amid pandemic, Canadians want pups, scammers want them

Connery's 007 pistol from 'Dr.No' sells for $256,000

Connery's 007 pistol from 'Dr.No' sells for $256,000

Japan space probe to bring asteroid dust to Earth

Japan space probe to bring asteroid dust to Earth

Rajini floats party: '3 months before April Fool's Day'

Rajini floats party: '3 months before April Fool's Day'

The Lead: Karnataka's defining moments — Gokak movement

The Lead: Karnataka's defining moments — Gokak movement

When same-sex mating makes reproductive sense

When same-sex mating makes reproductive sense

Warner Bros. to stream all of its 2021 movie releases

Warner Bros. to stream all of its 2021 movie releases

 