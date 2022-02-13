LIC files draft papers for India's biggest IPO

LIC files draft papers for India's biggest IPO, to offload 31.6 crore shares

The embedded value of the shares is estimated to be Rs 5,39,000 crore

  Feb 13 2022
  • updated: Feb 13 2022, 20:09 ist
State-run Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has filed draft papers with Sebi for what could be the country's largest initial public offering (IPO).

India's largest insurer will be selling 31.6 crore shares, according to the draft prospectus dated Feb. 13. The filing also stated an embedded value of Rs 5.39 lakh crore.

The IPO is seen as a test of investor appetite for new offerings, with a number of companies that listed last year now trading below their offer prices on concerns over lofty valuations and looming increases to interest rates by global central banks fighting inflationary pressures.

The listing also comes against the backdrop of foreign investors pulling out funds from the domestic market just as the Narendra Modi-led government seeks to meet a sharply trimmed divestment target for the current financial year.

The company said its investment in government securities and T-Bills stood at Rs 6,144 crore at Sept. 30. 

