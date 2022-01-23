LIC IPO and market meltdown

For the financial markets, the start of the year has been decidedly unpleasant. Tech heavy Nasdaq100 plunged 12.5 per cent S&P sank 8 per cent+ since the beginning of 2022.

Last week Indian Indices saw their biggest weekly fall since the 26th of November where heavyweights like Bajaj Finserv and Tech Mahindra crashed 5.37 per cent and 4.44 per cent respectively while Sensex and Nifty posted 3.5 per cent each just this last week. So, what gives? And what is the future of the near-term IPO market especially considering the mega LIC issue?

All these crashes have been building up because of two factors: supply chain issues i.e., raw material and finished goods are not reaching their destinations in part due to increased demand (e.g., work from home equipment and services) and the other factor is inflation, particularly in the United States.

Caused by “Pandemic Support” rolled out worldwide, there is too much money chasing fewer available goods and that is not good for the vast majority of people as it increases the prices of basics like food.

Governments are naturally genuinely concerned about inflation as it costs votes. And both in India (UP Elections) and the US Mid-terms are around the corner so powers-that-be are likely to be in favour of taming inflation.

The tool available for this is to increase interest rates.

But increasing rates lead to higher costs of operations for companies and for consumers borrowing to buy goods. It is this fear which drives markets lower as investors lower buying shares in anticipation.

Overall lowering risk appetite with sentiment turning less bullish can impact current prices as well as expectations for new IPOs.

LIC is a behemoth and the dominant player in the insurance business and, through their investing activities, inequities. While set up as a corporation in 1956, its emergence was prior, in the early to mid-1800s’.

On the face of it, it has this history going for it as it allows it to price policies based on data dating back from nearly two centuries ago.

Additionally, it also has had sovereign guarantees on policies issued along with the vast captive government business and a 1.2 million-strong army of agents who peddle their products.

But all that could change. While the government may be keen to preserve the status quo, it is likely we will see more investor driven interest-based purely on performance, transparency, and the ability to stave off competition. Sops such as guarantee is up for debate, for now.

IPO subscription for most investors should be looked at from a longer-term perspective and, for the most part, as, companies come under public scrutiny, do tend to work incrementally to the benefit of their shareholders.

A case in point is SBI which has benefitted from its ownership pattern as well as professionalism brought about by investor scrutiny. Headwinds for the IPO are equally likely to be prevailing market conditions (Supply Chain and Inflation driven) which are unlikely to abate.

The good news is this will compel bankers to pare price expectations and lower current valuation multiples.

Managing offering subscription risk would be prudent especially for those investing small amounts.

One can do one of two ways, keep money aside for buying the stock post listing or, use part of the money to buy those Equity Traded Funds (ETF) where LIC is a constituent.

Check out the latest videos from DH: