LIC IPO: Issue to open on May 4 at Rs 902-949 per share

Ahead of the Rs 21,000-crore IPO, the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) fixed the price band at Rs 902-949 per share. The issue will open on May 4, the company announced on Wednesday.
LIC IPO is right sized, given the constraints in the market. It will not crowd out capital and monetary supply in the market, DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said while announcing the IPO details.
More to follow...
