LIC jumps 9% after surge in quarterly profit

LIC's profit after tax surged to Rs 15,952 crore in the July-September quarter, from Rs 1,434 crore a year earlier

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 14 2022, 09:55 ist
  • updated: Nov 14 2022, 10:05 ist
LIC. Credit: AFP Photo

Shares of Life Insurance Corporation of India rose as much as 9.1 per cent on Monday, their best intra-day percentage gain since listing in May, after the country's largest insurer reported a surge in quarterly profit on Friday.

LIC's profit after tax surged to Rs 15,952 crore ($1.98 billion) in the July-September quarter, from Rs 1,434 crore a year earlier, boosted mainly by the transfer of nearly $1.8 billion from policy holders' fund to shareholders' fund.

($1 = 80.8000 Indian rupees)

