LIC jumps 9% after surge in quarterly profit

Shares of Life Insurance Corporation of India rose as much as 9.1 per cent on Monday, their best intra-day percentage gain since listing in May, after the country's largest insurer reported a surge in quarterly profit on Friday.
LIC's profit after tax surged to Rs 15,952 crore ($1.98 billion) in the July-September quarter, from Rs 1,434 crore a year earlier, boosted mainly by the transfer of nearly $1.8 billion from policy holders' fund to shareholders' fund.
($1 = 80.8000 Indian rupees)
