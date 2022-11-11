LIC net profit soars to Rs 15,952 crore in September quarter

State-owned insurer LIC on Friday reported a multi-fold jump in net profit to Rs 15,952 crore in the September quarter, boosted by profits from its investments.

The insurer had a net profit of Rs 1,434 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Its total premium income rose to Rs 1,32,631.72 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 1,04,913.92 crore in the same period a year ago.

LIC's total income increased to Rs 22,29,488.5 crore in the latest September quarter compared to Rs 18,72,043.6 crore in the year-ago period.