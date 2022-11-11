LIC net profit soars to Rs 15,952 cr in Sept quarter

LIC net profit soars to Rs 15,952 crore in September quarter

The insurer had a net profit of Rs 1,434 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  Nov 11 2022, 20:04 ist
  • updated: Nov 11 2022, 20:04 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

State-owned insurer LIC on Friday reported a multi-fold jump in net profit to Rs 15,952 crore in the September quarter, boosted by profits from its investments.

The insurer had a net profit of Rs 1,434 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Also Read — Life insurers register 15% rise in new business premium at Rs 24,916 crore in October

Its total premium income rose to Rs 1,32,631.72 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 1,04,913.92 crore in the same period a year ago.

LIC's total income increased to Rs 22,29,488.5 crore in the latest September quarter compared to Rs 18,72,043.6 crore in the year-ago period. 

