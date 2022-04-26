LIC sets price band between Rs 902-949/share for IPO

LIC sets price band between Rs 902-949 per share for IPO

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 26 2022, 18:48 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2022, 18:51 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

The price band for LIC IPO has been set between Rs 902 and Rs 949 per share, Reuters reported citing sources on Tuesday.

The initial public offering of the country's largest insurer LIC will open on May 4 and close on May 9.

The IPO, through which the government will sell 3.5 per cent stake in state-owned Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), will fetch Rs 21,000 crore to the exchequer.

LIC
LIC IPO
Business News

