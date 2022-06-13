LIC shares tumble 6%; down over 29% from issue price

LIC shares tumble nearly 6%; down over 29% from issue price

The stock tanked 5.85 per cent to settle at Rs 668.20 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it plunged 6 per cent to Rs 666.90

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 13 2022, 20:22 ist
  • updated: Jun 13 2022, 20:22 ist
Credit: Bloomberg Photo

Shares of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) continued to fall for the tenth day running on Monday and tumbled nearly 6 per cent.

The stock tanked 5.85 per cent to settle at Rs 668.20 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it plunged 6 per cent to Rs 666.90.

On the NSE, it tumbled 5.66 per cent to end at Rs 669.50 apiece.

Shares of the company have been falling for the past ten days, losing 20.17 per cent.

LIC got listed on the bourses on May 17. The government had fixed the issue price of LIC shares at Rs 949 apiece after a successful Initial Public Offering (IPO) which was over-subscribed nearly 3 times.

Applicants were allocated LIC shares on May 12.

The stock has tumbled 29.58 per cent so far from its issue price of Rs 949.

"LIC tumbles as anchor lock-in ends," said Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS at Hem Securities.

The company is on the seventh place in the ranking of top-10 firms by market valuation. It has a market capitalisation (mcap) of Rs 4,22,636.35 crore.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Life Insurance
LIC
BSE
NSE
Business News

What's Brewing

Rare dinosaur 'egg-in-egg' found in Madhya Pradesh

Rare dinosaur 'egg-in-egg' found in Madhya Pradesh

In Pics | Female celebrities who've had breast cancer

In Pics | Female celebrities who've had breast cancer

Milky Way's secrets revealed by massive space probe map

Milky Way's secrets revealed by massive space probe map

Who was Prathyusha Garimella, the designer found dead?

Who was Prathyusha Garimella, the designer found dead?

Language challenge led Daisy Rockwell to Int'l Booker

Language challenge led Daisy Rockwell to Int'l Booker

 