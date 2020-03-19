Likee crosses 115 mn monthly active users globally

PTI
PTI,
  • Mar 19 2020, 17:25 ist
  • updated: Mar 19 2020, 17:25 ist
Representative image.

Social media app Likee on Thursday said it has crossed 115 million monthly active users globally and that it sees huge growth potential in India.

The short video platform, developed by Bigo Technology, claims to have recorded 208 per cent growth in its active user base.

"According to the report released by the company for October-December 2019 quarter, the monthly active users (MAU) of Likee reached 115.3 million from 37.4 million in the corresponding period of 2018, representing an increase of around 208 per cent on yearly basis," Bigo Technology Pte Vice President Mike Ong told PTI.

Ong attributed the growth in MAU to the expansion of geographical coverage, augmentation of monetisation capability, among others.

"We continued to expand Likee's geographic coverage, refine its content offerings, and augment its monetisation capabilities. As a result, Likee's total MAU swelled, representing a whopping increase on yearly as well as a sequential basis," he said.

The company, which now operates across 180 countries, sees India as a promising market with large growth potential.

"Likee is growing rapidly and has seen a strong momentum globally. Likee is evolving to be the most favoured short video platform among its audience. India provides a huge scope for growth and will stand to be a promising market for us in the future as well," Ong said.

Likee was released in 2017 after which the Singapore-based Bigo Technology partnered around 10 Bollywood production houses to push user engagements in India.

The company's Bollywood partners include Salman Khan Films, T-Series, Fox Star Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, Just Music and Ashutosh Gowariker Productions Pvt Ltd. 

