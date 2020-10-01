Local startups to create indigenous app to take on Google's Play Store: Report

Google's Play Store may soon face competition as local entrepreneurs are teaming up to create an app store to cut reliance on the internet giant, according to a report by TechCrunch.

The California-based company commands 99 per cent of the country’s smartphone market.

According to the report, the list includes high-profile names such as Vijay Shekhar Sharma, co-founder and chief executive of Paytm, Deep Kalra of MakeMyTrip, and executives from PolicyBazaar, Sharechat.

The development comes days after Google said that the company will be taking a cut of about 30 per cent from developers whose app is on Play Store.

Experts have expressed concerns over the Alphabet arm’s ‘monopolistic’ hold on India, as per the report. The entrepreneurs discussed what they believe is an unfair, inconsistent approach of the Play Store’s guidelines implemented in India.

Founder of fitness startup GOQii, Vishal Gondal, said that an alternative app would 'immensely help' the Indian app ecosystem.

Play Store was also under fire after tensions rose between Paytm and the Mountain-View company, stating the digital wallet had violated certain gambling policies.

"We have the same goals for our gambling policy. We don’t allow online casinos or support any unregulated gambling apps that facilitate sports betting. This includes if an app leads consumers to an external website that allows them to participate in paid tournaments to win real money or cash prizes, it is a violation of our policies," Suzanne Frey, Vice President, Product (Android Security and Privacy), Paytm, had said.

The reiteration of gambling policies on Play Store has hit a number of startups who were looking at earning income during the IPL 2020.

Other apps that have been sent notices include streaming service Hotstar and delivery agencies Swiggy and Zomato.

"Yes, we have received a notice from Google. We believe that the notice is unfair, but we are a small company and have already realigned our business strategy to comply with Google's guidelines," a Zomato spokesperson said in an e-mailed response, according to the report.

The spokesperson added that the company will be replacing Zomato Premier League with another program by the weekend.

