Lockdown impact: Auto industry suffered loss of Rs 2,300 crore per day, says parliament panel

The Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns have caused a loss of Rs 2,300 loss crore per day to the automobile industry and an estimated job loss in the sector was about 3.45 lakh, said a parliamentary panel report on Tuesday.

Stating that the automobile sector suffered a major blow during the pandemic period, the Parliamentary Standing Committee On Commerce, chaired by Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MP Keshav Rao, suggested a slew of measures, including asking banks to adopt a liberal policy in the sanctioning of vehicle loans.

The report was submitted to Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday.

The panel suggested that all banks should link interest rates on loans to reduced Repo rates to benefit consumers. Some of the other suggestions were phased migration to electric mobility, reduction in the GST rate to 18% for newer vehicles, uniform Road Tax across all states under the ‘One Nation, One Tax’ scheme.

The committee recommended a stimulus package for the revival of the automotive sector, setting up new automotive component manufacturing units/MSMEs.

The panel also suggested a slew of measures for attracting investment in the sector, including an overhaul of the prevalent land and labour laws.

"The committee was informed by the auto industry associations that all the major original equipment manufacturers (OEM) have cut down their production by 18-20 per cent due to low demand and decline in sales of vehicles. As a result, the employment scenario in the automobile sector has been affected and the estimated job loss in the auto sector at 3.45 lakh," the panel said in its report.

The hiring of manpower has been stopped in the auto industry sector. Besides that, 286 auto dealers have been shut up shop. Further, production cuts in the automobile sector have a percolating negative impact on the component industry, adversely affecting the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) engaged in the automobile spare parts manufacturing, the report states.

Considering the crisis, it is predicted that the automobile industry is likely to go through at least two consecutive years of severe contraction, leading to low levels of capacity utilisation, lack of future CAPEX investment, high risk of bankruptcy and job losses across the entire automotive value chain, the committee said.