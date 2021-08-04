Lockheed Martin begins search for new CFO

Lockheed Martin begins search for new CFO after Possenriede's exit

The surprise departure of Possenriede comes ahead of Lockheed Martin's virtual investor event

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Aug 04 2021, 08:37 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2021, 08:37 ist
The company said it has appointed Vice President And Treasurer John Mollard as the acting CFO. Credit: Reuters Photo

Security and aerospace company Lockheed Martin Corp said on Tuesday it is searching for a new chief financial officer after Kenneth Possenriede resigned from the post due to personal reasons.

The company said it has appointed Vice President And Treasurer John Mollard as the acting CFO, effective immediately.

Mollard has held several positions within the finance and business operations during his almost four-decade stint at Lockheed Martin, the company said in its statement.

The surprise departure of Possenriede, who joined the company in February 2019, comes ahead of Lockheed Martin's virtual investor event scheduled on August 5.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Lockheed Martin
United States
World news
Business News

What's Brewing

South Koreans decode global popularity of K-dramas

South Koreans decode global popularity of K-dramas

Blasts and gunfire rock Afghan capital

Blasts and gunfire rock Afghan capital

Bounce turns old scooters into electric vehicles

Bounce turns old scooters into electric vehicles

Restore mangroves to save Sundarbans

Restore mangroves to save Sundarbans

Why African students overstay in Bengaluru

Why African students overstay in Bengaluru

 