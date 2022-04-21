Log9 launches indigenous cell manufacturing line in Bengaluru

Log9 launches indigenous cell manufacturing line

India’s EV industry is largely dependent on imports for meeting its demand for batteries

Reshab Shaw
Reshab Shaw, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 21 2022, 22:29 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2022, 22:29 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

Deep-technology startup Log9 Materials launched an indigenously-developed cell manufacturing facility in Bengaluru on Thursday.

With the newly-launched facility, Log9 is aiming to achieve at least 50MWh of peak cell production capacity in the next one year, and then scaling to over 5GWh in the next 3-5 years.

In attendance were Dr K Sivan, ex-chairperson, Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) and Gunjan Krishna, commissioner, department of industries & commerce, Karnataka Government.

India’s electric vehicle (EV) industry is largely dependent on imports for meeting its demand for EV batteries.

"Log9’s groundbreaking indigenous research and infrastructure development shall bring India closer to self-reliance in energy storage and EV sectors in the near future”, said Dr Sivan. Adding that material science and tech competency is the need of the hour for India’s advancement in this technology.

The Bengaluru-based firm said that it is working on a cell chemistry for its RapidX battery packs powered by InstaCharge technology, which offers nine times faster charging, performance, and battery life for its batteries as compared to the conventional Lithium-ion EV batteries.

The company presently makes cells for two and three wheelers and plans to introduce its for four-wheelers as well as mini-buses in the next 2 years. Speaking to DH, Pankaj Sharma, Co-Founder, Log9 Materials, said the homegrown battery can be fully charged in 30 minutes, and gives a range of 65 kilometres for a fully-loaded three-wheeler.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

